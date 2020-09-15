1/1
VIVIAN R. (CORMIER) HINES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIVIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINES, Vivian R. (Cormier) Of Billerica, Sept. 14. Beloved mother of Darlene Hines of Columbus, GA, Philip J. Hines, Jr. & his wife Denise of Billerica and Michael Hines & his wife Margaret of St. Augustine, FL. Proud grandmother of Michael Hines, II of St. Augustine, FL and Matthew Hines of Miami, FL. Sister of Richard Cormier of Farmington, ME and the late Irene Dagesse of Bridgewater, MA. Aunt of Pauline Dagesse of Taunton, MA. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Sept 17 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vivian's name may be made to the Billerica Council on Aging, 25 Concord Road, Billerica, MA 01821. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral
09:00 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved