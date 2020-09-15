HINES, Vivian R. (Cormier) Of Billerica, Sept. 14. Beloved mother of Darlene Hines of Columbus, GA, Philip J. Hines, Jr. & his wife Denise of Billerica and Michael Hines & his wife Margaret of St. Augustine, FL. Proud grandmother of Michael Hines, II of St. Augustine, FL and Matthew Hines of Miami, FL. Sister of Richard Cormier of Farmington, ME and the late Irene Dagesse of Bridgewater, MA. Aunt of Pauline Dagesse of Taunton, MA. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Sept 17 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vivian's name may be made to the Billerica Council on Aging, 25 Concord Road, Billerica, MA 01821. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org