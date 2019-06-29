|
BETTS, Vivian V. (Pratt) Of Plymouth, passed away on June 29th. Beloved wife of the late George W. Betts, Jr. Devoted mother of Joanne MacDonald and husband Alan, Deborah Delloiacono and husband Jerry, Virginia Doherty and husband John, George W. Betts, III and wife Pauline and the late Marianne and Patricia Betts. Dear sister of the late Madeline, Arlene, Barbara and Patsy. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Tuesday, July 2nd at 12 noon. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday (same day) from 10-12 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019