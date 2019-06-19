Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for VIVIAN WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIVIAN V. (CAMERON) WHITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIVIAN V. (CAMERON) WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Vivian V. (Cameron) Of Melrose, formerly of Medford & Malden, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. White. Devoted mother of Gail M. James of North Berwick, ME and her late husband Michael James, Lawrence J. White and his wife Jody L. White of Eliot, ME and the late Ronelle White. Loving sister of Don Cameron of FL, Marjorie Coryell of MT and the late Lillian Sacramone formerly of Tewksbury, Mildred Lindert formerly of CT, Myrtle Burns formerly of MT and John Cameron formerly of Wilmington. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren & five great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held from the First United Methodist Church of Melrose, 645 Main St., Melrose, on Wed., June 26, 2019 at 10AM. Interment will follow in the Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. At the family's request, Visiting Hours have been omitted. Vivian's funeral arrangements are under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, MA. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now