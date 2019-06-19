|
WHITE, Vivian V. (Cameron) Of Melrose, formerly of Medford & Malden, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. White. Devoted mother of Gail M. James of North Berwick, ME and her late husband Michael James, Lawrence J. White and his wife Jody L. White of Eliot, ME and the late Ronelle White. Loving sister of Don Cameron of FL, Marjorie Coryell of MT and the late Lillian Sacramone formerly of Tewksbury, Mildred Lindert formerly of CT, Myrtle Burns formerly of MT and John Cameron formerly of Wilmington. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren & five great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held from the First United Methodist Church of Melrose, 645 Main St., Melrose, on Wed., June 26, 2019 at 10AM. Interment will follow in the Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. At the family's request, Visiting Hours have been omitted. Vivian's funeral arrangements are under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, MA. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019