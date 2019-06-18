|
KHARIBIAN, Vivien K. (Weymouth) Of Peabody, formerly of Medford, June 17. Beloved wife of Ronald D. Kharibian. Loving mother of Katherine K. Prasad & husband Sunil of Wakefield and Karen A. McGonigle & husband Michael of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Shyla E. Prasad and Jordan A., Keeli N. & Logan S. McGonigle. Sister of Ruth Breland of Kingston, NY & the late Paul Weymouth Eden. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces & great-great-nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. For obit/guestbook,
mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019