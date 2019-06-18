Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
VIVIEN K. KHARIBIAN

KHARIBIAN, Vivien K. (Weymouth) Of Peabody, formerly of Medford, June 17. Beloved wife of Ronald D. Kharibian. Loving mother of Katherine K. Prasad & husband Sunil of Wakefield and Karen A. McGonigle & husband Michael of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Shyla E. Prasad and Jordan A., Keeli N. & Logan S. McGonigle. Sister of Ruth Breland of Kingston, NY & the late Paul Weymouth Eden. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces & great-great-nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. For obit/guestbook,

Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
