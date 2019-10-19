|
VOINA, Vladimir A. Renowned Russian Journalist At 83 years, October 16th, in Boston's Fenway Section, formerly of Moscow & the Ukraine. Recipient of the Nieman Fellowship & the First Selected Russian Journalist to be invited to the U.S.A. Mr. Voina passed following a brief & devastating illness. Cherished brother to Marina Taran & devoted uncle to Alexsandra Taran & Victoria Taran, all of Revere. Dear father to Kristina Voina & Maryana Ryabtseva, both of Moscow, Russia, & Robert Knox of Brunswick, ME. Proud grandfather to Arseny & Gleb Voina, Nicole & Beata Ryabtseva, all of Russia. Also lovingly survived by his former wives, Professor Jane Knox-Voina of Brunswick, ME, & Galina (Kodlubovskaya) Voina of Moscow, Russia. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, October 23rd in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019