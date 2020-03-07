|
|
WHITE, Voncile M. Ed.D. Died on Feb. 9th, 2020, of heart failure, in Boston, MA. Dr. White was born in Salisbury, NC on 7/12/1939. Her parents were Frederick Douglass White and Narvie Avanell Purifoy. A Celebration of Dr. White's Life will be held in memoriam on April 25th, 2020 from 1 to 4:30PM at the Stockyard Restaurant in Brighton, MA. Dinner will be served at the restaurant. RSVP to Laura Thomson, (978)578-0416. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020