Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Stockyard Restaurant
Brighton, MA
View Map
VONCILE M. ED.D. WHITE

VONCILE M. ED.D. WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Voncile M. Ed.D. Died on Feb. 9th, 2020, of heart failure, in Boston, MA. Dr. White was born in Salisbury, NC on 7/12/1939. Her parents were Frederick Douglass White and Narvie Avanell Purifoy. A Celebration of Dr. White's Life will be held in memoriam on April 25th, 2020 from 1 to 4:30PM at the Stockyard Restaurant in Brighton, MA. Dinner will be served at the restaurant. RSVP to Laura Thomson, (978)578-0416. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
