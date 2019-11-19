|
|
BOYDEN, W. Lincoln Retired Partner, Ropes & Gray LLP of Boston Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 11, 2019 at age 87. He had resided at Newbury Court in Concord since 2015, after living in Belmont for many years. He was the devoted husband of Nancy Cummings Boyden, and after her death in 1995, of Edith (Bennett) Boyden, whom he married in 1997. Linc, as he was known to many, was born in Boston on February 19, 1932, the son of the late W. Lincoln Boyden, Jr. and Ruth (Trafford) Boyden. He graduated from Middlesex School in Concord in 1949, and in 1953 from Harvard College, where he rowed on the Varsity Crew for two years. He served two years in the U. S. Navy and then attended Harvard Law School, receiving his law degree in 1957. He was a thoughtful and kindly gentleman, who valued helping people, practicing what he called "people law" (Trusts and Estates) at Ropes & Gray. After retiring, he continued legal work as a volunteer at Cambridge and Somerville Legal Services, where he assisted those who needed public housing. He served as a Trustee at Middlesex School for twenty-one years, serving as Treasurer for ten years. He was a Trustee for Mount Auburn Hospital, a Corporator for Cambridge Savings Bank and a Trustee of the Longy School of Music. Linc loved music. He played piano for a jazz combo in the evening while lawyering during the day, and over the years sang in a number of choruses, including the Middlesex School Chorus, the Concord Chorus, and the Tavern Club Meistersingers. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Boston sports teams, and enjoyed playing tennis at the Belmont Hill Club. A longtime member of the Tavern Club in Boston, he composed the music for nine of the Club musicals and sang and acted in other productions there. And he was a champion at Sudoku and jigsaw, crossword and other word puzzles. However, he would tell you that his greatest life achievement was his family. Linc will always be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated father, and proud grandfather. In addition to his wife, he will be sorely missed by his daughter, Ruth Boyden Gow, her husband David, and their children Arlo and Eli of Belmont, his son, Geoffrey Lincoln Boyden of Boca Raton, FL, three stepchildren, Stephen B. Page, his wife Nancy, and their children Daniel and Lia, Christopher S. Page, his wife Katie, and their daughters Alice and Etta, and Sarah E. Page and her husband Don Blagsvedt. He was the dear brother to Candace Elizabeth Boyden and Perry Trafford Boyden and his wife Annie. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends also loved and survive him. Relatives and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 pm in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of W. Lincoln Boyden may be made to Cambridge and Somerville Legal Services (CASLS), 60 Gore Street, Suite 203, Cambridge, MA 02141. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019