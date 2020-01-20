|
|
BURACK, W. Richard "Dick" The Medical Doctor who made the term "generic drug" a household name and helped change the prescribing habits of doctors and the dispensing practices of pharmacists, died at home in Jackson, NH on December 29, 2019, at the age of 93 from heart disease. Born in Boston, MA on November 24, 1926, to Louis and Anna (Novogrod) Burack, Dick was the youngest of their six children. He attended Boston Latin School and the University of Wisconsin before entering Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest University School of Medicine) in Winston-Salem, NC at the age of 19. Upon graduation, Dr. Burack rose from Intern to Chief Resident in the Harvard Medical Service at the Boston City Hospital. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Public Health Service as a Coast Guard Medical Officer in the Pacific Ocean between the Aleutian Islands and Japan, and as Medical Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Boston. Following his military service, Dr. Burack held research and academic appointments in London, England, at Harvard Medical School, and entered private medical practice in Boston. In 1967, he published "The Handbook of Prescription Drugs." The New England Journal of Medicine likened the Handbook to "David standing up to Goliath." Dr. Burack served as Chairman of the Massachusetts Drug Formulary Commission, which is responsible for preparing a list of interchangeable drug products in Massachusetts. Dr. Burack wrote updates of his Handbook in 1970 and 1975 (with Fred J. Fox, MD). Dick and his wife, Mary, had 5 children. They lived in Newton, MA, and spent a year in London, England while Dick did cardiac research at Hammersmith Hospital. In 1970, the family moved to Jackson, in New Hampshire's Mount Washington Valley, where Dick practiced internal medicine and cardiology at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. Dick spent the last part of his career in occupational medicine, first as the Medical Director for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in East Chicago, IN and then as a Medical Director for AlliedSignal, (now Honeywell) Inc. in Morristown, NJ. Dr. Burack retired to Jackson in 1988 and took up volunteer service, consulting, writing, and traveling. Earlier in his career, Dr. Burack volunteered as a physician at the Grenfell Mission in Labrador, Canada and in retirement he and Mary volunteered several times at the Hospital of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother in St. Lucia. Their pleasure trips took them primarily to western Europe, and regularly to Sweden, where, in 1968, he re-established connections with cousins with whom the family has grown very close over the ensuing 50 years. Dick was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary, in June 2019. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Anna (Mike) Wilson of CO, Tom (Emilie) Burack of NH, Jim (Katy) Burack of CO, Richard (Michelle) Burack of NY, and Ruth Burack-Lamberson (Paul Lamberson) of VT, and ten grandchildren whom he adored: Colin, Sarah, Miles, Jillian, Larsen, Beatrice, Linden, Laurel ("Poppy"), Liam, and Finn. Gifts in memory of Dick and Mary Burack may be made to the Tin Mountain Conservation Center (Albany, NH), the Pequawket Foundation (North Conway, NH), the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service (Bartlett, NH), or the Gibson Center for Senior Services (North Conway, NH). The family extends its gratitude to all of those who provided care and comfort in recent years to Dick and Mary. A Memorial Gathering will be planned for mid-2020.
View the online memorial for W. Richard "Dick" BURACK
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020