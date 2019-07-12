|
BOWER, W. Robert "Bob" Of Boston, MA, formerly of Natick, suddenly on July 1st at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Clayton and Rena Bower and brother of the late Clayton Bower, Jr. Bob leaves behind his partner of 19 years, Robert Hubbard of Boston. He is survived by sisters Alexandra "Lexie" Giannini and husband Michael, Miami, Florida, Marjorie Bower, Natick, and Margaret Bower and husband David Monteville, Framingham, brother John Bower, Natick, and nieces Rena Monteville, Framingham, and Chloe Giannini, Miami, Florida. Bob was an adopted uncle to Sarah Irvine, Woburn, and Travis Oteri Lucas, Somerville, and also leaves behind his best friend of 31 years, Pam Hearon, Somerville.
A Memorial Service will be held between 11 AM and 3 PM on Thursday, July 18 at American Veterans Post 79, 1 Superior Drive, Natick, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to St. Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019