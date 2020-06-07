|
|
ROBERTS, W. Scott Passed away at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Born November 27, 1932, the third of seven children of William A. Roberts and Katherine (Sullivan) Roberts, Scott lived in his hometown of Scituate, MA for all but 7 of his 87 years. A graduate of Scituate High School's class of 1951, he was a center on the Scituate Sailors football team. In 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he spent two years as a member of the Signal Corps, stationed first in Fort Dix, NJ and then in France during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he attended Brown University, where he was Treasurer of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Economics. In 1960, Scott joined The Gillette Company as a territory sales representative in New York City, where he met and married his wife Patt, a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Over the next 40 years Scott would have many positions at The Gillette Company, was recognized with numerous industry awards and retired as Corporate Vice-President of Trade Relations in 1999. His accomplishments did not end there. Never one to sit still for even a minute, Scott threw himself into volunteer efforts for the Town of Scituate, chairing the town Advisory Committee and helping to preserve conservation land in Scituate's West End where he lived for many years in the family home. And he still had time to pursue his other passions: caring for his yard, following the Bruins, Pats and Sox, doing his 3 mile walk and ending the day up in North Scituate village at Jamie's Pub. However, in spite of his busy retirement schedule, Scott always had time for his favorite role - that of Grandpa to his 9 grandchildren. Scott was fortunate to have a large, close family and an even larger circle of friends. He traveled - but not too much because after 40 years of being on a plane (he was a member of the American Airlines Million Mile club) it was nice to just stay home and mow the lawn. Scott lived a full life and was proud to have worked for the same Boston-based company for his entire career. He also spoke often of how lucky he was to be able to live his life and raise his children in the same town in which he grew up and held so close to his heart. He will be missed by many for his work ethic, friendly smile and giving spirit. Scott was predeceased by his 6 siblings and 2 half siblings William, Ellen Davis, Ralph, Carole Young, Kenneth, David, Gail Dusseault and Judy Croft. He is survived by his wife Patt (Staib), his 3 children Cindy Schechter and her husband Jeff, Scott Roberts and his wife Gina and Amy Barr and her husband Al, his 9 grandchildren David, Liz, Michael, Andy, Alex, Kayley, Kelly, Kyle and Brett and 17 nieces and nephews. Family and friends will have a remembrance gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Scott may be made to The Scott Roberts' Memorial Clock Fund, PO Box 117, North Scituate, MA 02060.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020