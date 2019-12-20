|
SZTO, Wai Leung At 93 years, of Marblehead, passed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the in Danvers after a brief illness. He is the beloved husband of the late Soo Han Szto. He was born in Canton, China the son of the late Him Soo Hoo and Chau Yung Wong. He is survived by his children, Johnny Wai Szto of Marblehead, Jane Wai Chin and her husband Fay Chin of Wilmington, Anne Szto Chin and her husband Fung Chin of Wakefield, and Sally Wai Szto Powell and her husband Philip Powell of Swampscott, his grandchildren Wayne Hone Wong Chin and his wife Lyza of Topsfield, Kenneth Hone Wong Chin and his wife Olive of Castro Valley California, Lisa Chin Bacon and her husband Nicholas of Swampscott, Melissa Wong Chin and Vanessa Wong Chin both of Wakefield , Solina Soo Powell and P. Anthony Powell, Jr., both of Swampscott, 4 great grandchildren Zoe, Abriella, Ophelia and Leon. He is the brother-in-law of Hong Chong of Canada, Kent and Susan Gow of Brighton, Roy Jear of Mahopac, NY. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Mr. Szto is the last of six siblings.His Funeral will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte 1A) Lynn. Burial in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made in his memory to US Marine Corps, Toys for Tots. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019