1/1
REV. WALLACE E. BLACKWOOD
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALLACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKWOOD, Rev. Wallace E. Age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a priest of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for fifty-three years. Born on November 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Wallace and Elizabeth (Gibbons) Blackwood. He was predeceased by his brother, Douglas Blackwood and his sister, Elizabeth Blackwood. He is survived by his sister, June Coffey and her husband Bernard of Millis, his brother, Paul Blackwood and his wife Jeanne of Coral Springs, Florida, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Blackwood of Newton. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom he referred to as family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to attend can do so in accordance with the Archdiocese of Boston, CDC, Federal, State and Local Covid-19 guidelines which will strictly be enforced. For those who wish to pay their respects to Father Blackwood and his family may do so during a Visitation held from 10:30-11:30 am in The Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, or Mother Caroline Academy & Education Center, 515 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02121. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved