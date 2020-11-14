BLACKWOOD, Rev. Wallace E. Age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was a priest of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for fifty-three years. Born on November 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Wallace and Elizabeth (Gibbons) Blackwood. He was predeceased by his brother, Douglas Blackwood and his sister, Elizabeth Blackwood. He is survived by his sister, June Coffey and her husband Bernard of Millis, his brother, Paul Blackwood and his wife Jeanne of Coral Springs, Florida, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Blackwood of Newton. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom he referred to as family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to attend can do so in accordance with the Archdiocese of Boston, CDC, Federal, State and Local Covid-19 guidelines which will strictly be enforced. For those who wish to pay their respects to Father Blackwood and his family may do so during a Visitation held from 10:30-11:30 am in The Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, or Mother Caroline Academy & Education Center, 515 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02121. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"