More Obituaries for WALLACE SISSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALLACE EGERTON SISSON

WALLACE EGERTON SISSON Obituary
SISSON, Wallace Egerton Age 85, of Milton passed away peacefully on June 6. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Diane Beckwith Sisson, their children-Geoffrey, Pamela and Matthew and their spouses-and beloved grandson, Nathaniel. Wally was a member of the Harvard Class of 1957 and maintained many loyal friendships with his classmates throughout the decades. He made his career as an independent insurance broker and, after retirement, combined his risk management experience with his fine arts background and founded Preservation Management. He served on many committees, his favorites being the Harvard Happy Committee and the Milton Historical Commission. Wally enjoyed sailing, museums and travel, and in his final years, producing small-batch wine and enjoying coffee with his best buddies. Wally did not want a memorial service and his ashes will be scattered at sea. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Electrophysiology Teaching and Research Fund, as his longevity was enhanced by their advancements in cardiac health care.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
