Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
85 Atlantic Avenue
Marblehead, MA
WALLACE "WALLIE" EVEREST Jr.


1937 - 2019
WALLACE "WALLIE" EVEREST Jr. Obituary
EVEREST, Wallace Jr. "Wallie" Age 82, of Marblehead, Nov. 13. Beloved husband of 17 years of Christine (Bedard) Everest. Born in Pittsfield, he was the loving father of Wallace Everest, III and his wife Lynne of Melbourne, FL and Christopher Everest and his wife Elise of Boxford; the cherished grandfather of Ryan, Stephanie, Ben, Nils and Astrid Everest; the dear brother of the late Mary Bocking, Dan Everest and Anne Wojtkowski; the stepfather of Caron Patterson, Kerri Stark and Siobhan Cormier and stepgrandfather to 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and the uncle of nine nieces and nephews. Wallie received his Engineering degree from BU and worked at GE in Lynn for over 28 years. An avid and competitive sailor, he lead the BU sailing team to a national championship and was inducted into the Collegiate Sailing Hall of Fame. A longtime member of the Corinthian Yacht Club and past commodore of the Lynn Yacht Club. He was active in Acton on the planning committee for a new high school, and in Chelsea to preserve the waterfront parks and greenspace. Also served on the board to construct the new Adirondack Public Observatory in Tupper Lake, NY which operates the Everest telescope. Funeral Mass Sat., Nov. 23 at 10 AM in Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the s Project. Visiting Hours: Fri. Nov. 22, 4-8PM at the Funeral Home. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street, 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
