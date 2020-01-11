Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for WALLACE BELLEFONTAINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALLACE F. "WALLY" BELLEFONTAINE

WALLACE F. "WALLY" BELLEFONTAINE Obituary
BELLEFONTAINE, Wallace F. "Wally" Of Everett, formerly of Malden, Jan. 10, 2020, he was 77. Beloved husband of Sybil A. (Cummings) Bellefontaine. Devoted father of Kim A. Peloquin of Methuen, Michael D. Clark of AZ and Adam W. Bellefontaine of Boston. Loving brother of Margaret Bailey of Maynard. Wally was the cherished grandfather of Haley, Morgan and Sidney Peloquin, all of Methuen. Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 at 8AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 9AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to call at the Funeral Home on Tues., Jan. 14, 2020 from 4-8PM. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wally's memory may be made to the , 209 W. Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. Late retired Boston Gas, Control Supervisor. For obit & directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
