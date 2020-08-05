|
KRUMPHOLZ, Wallace H. Of Walpole, August 3, 2020, age 64. Beloved husband of Kate Collins. Loving father of William W. Krumpholz, Marshall R. Krumpholz, and Kristen D. Krumpholz all of Walpole. Brother of Lori Cone of Dalton and Gail Krumpholz of Pittsfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Wallace's Life Celebration on Friday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Wallace's family has decided that his funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020