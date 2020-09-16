EASON, Wallace Joseph Jr. Of Weymouth, died September 14, 2020. Mr. Eason was born in Boston to the late Rita and Wallace, Sr. He was a proud Vietnam era U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Morrissette Post for 29 years. For several years, Wallace was also a member of the Weymouth Elks. Wallace retired from The Department of Veterans Affairs in 2003 with 35 years of federal service.
Beloved husband of over 30 years to the late Diane (Rivard) Eason, with whom he loved to travel. Devoted brother of the late Rita Anderson and her late husband James Anderson, formerly of Chatham. Dear uncle to Brian J. Anderson and Nolisha of Whitman, Donald Anderson and Heather of VA, Karen Colitti and John of Abington and Susan Kennedy and Scott of Quincy. Also the proud great-uncle to many great-nieces and great-nephews. Loving friend of the Cutting, Hanley, Hartford and Bates families. Wallace would like to thank Anne, Bernice, Bernadette and his cousin Bill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-7 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, EAST WEYMOUTH, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10 AM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For those who cannot gather together with Wallace's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to a charity of your choice
.