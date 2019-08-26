|
COBURN, Wallace M. Korean War US Army Veteran Of Walpole, formerly of Scotland, August 24, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of Sandra E. (Trenholm) Coburn. Loving father of Elaine W. Park and her husband, Samuel, of Walpole, Laura E. Ball and her husband, Spencer, of Wayland, Alexandra C. Tisdale and her husband, Benjamin, of Boston, and Victoria A. Coburn of Salem, New Hampshire. Cherished grandfather of Cameron, Sydney, Avery, Devon, Ian, Connor, Anya, and Wallace. Brother of the late Alexander "Sandy" Cockburn. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Wallace's Life Celebration on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Service will be held in the Bradford Lewis Hall of the United Church, 30 Common Street, Walpole, on Thursday, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of Wallace's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scots Charitable Society, at https://scots-charitable.org/ Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019