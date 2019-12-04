|
CRANE, Wallace Stevens Beloved father, grandfather, husband slipped the bonds of this world on November 30, 2019 in Cambridge, MA. Wally was born in Manchester, NH. After serving in the Army Air Corps during WW2, he attended the University of New Hampshire, where he met his wife of nearly 59 years, Audrey Parker. He will be deeply missed by his children Susan Ryaby of Pittsburgh, Steven Crane of Riverton, WY, and Sarah Crane of Boston, in addition to 8 beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey and his siblings Ruth Journay and Harold Crane. He was a friend and kind master to many dogs throughout his life; donations in his name to MSPCA Angell or the animal sanctuary of your choosing are appreciated. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019