VANDER VELDE, Wallace Passed away on May 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Michigan, he was a graduate of Purdue University and MIT. He worked at the MIT Instrumentation Laboratory from 1951-1953. He was a Professor Emeritus of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, joining the faculty in 1957. In addition to his work in the educational sector, Dr. Vander Velde served as a consultant to his industry throughout the duration of his career. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-1953, advancing to the rank of first lieutenant during his service. Wally enjoyed vacationing in Newport and Maine. He leaves behind his wife, Winifred Vander Velde, and two children, Susan and Peter. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.costellofuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Wallace VANDER VELDE Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019