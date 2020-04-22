Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
WALPURGA WILLIM
WALPURGA (FERKL) WILLIM


1932 - 2020
WALPURGA (FERKL) WILLIM Obituary
WILLIM, Walpurga (Ferkl) Of Billerica, formerly of Bedford, April 17. Wife of the late Donald K. Willim and mother of the late Brian Willim and sister of the late Erna Herrmann. Survived by her daughter, Karen Ruping of Burlington, grandchildren, Chandler, Cierra and Garett, her brother Herwig Ferkl, and sisters, Christa Primmerman, Annelise Withoff, Linde Strassberger and Helena Wanha. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bedford Community Table, 12 Mudge Way, Bedford, MA 01730. Arrangements are in the care of Bedford Funeral Home.

View the online memorial for Walpurga (Ferkl) WILLIM
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
