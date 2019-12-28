|
|
SCOTT, Walter A. Sr. Of Arlington, formerly of Belmont, December 28. Beloved husband of Mary B. (Salipante) Scott. Father of Dianna Devine and her husband Michael of Arlington, Walter A. "Sonny" Scott, Jr. and his wife Christine of Lexington and Martha J. Scott of Lexington and her partner Robert Kohler of Medford. Grandfather of Benjamin and Sarah Scott of Lexington. Brother of the late Joan Furlong. Uncle of Darlene Checchi of Beverly and the late Frank L. Furlong, III. Brother-in-law of Andre and Elaine Salipante. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours Thursday, January 2, from 3:00 to 7:00pm, in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, and to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 3, at 11:00am, at St. Camillus Church. Please go directly to church. Interment to follow with Military Honors, Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Raised in Belmont, he graduated in 1952 from Belmont High School, where he played football, hockey, and baseball. He then went to BU on a hockey scholarship and also played on the baseball team there. After his freshman year, he was drafted into the Army, where he was the player, coach, and manager of the Sandia Base, NM hockey team. He was invited to try out for the 1956 Olympic Hockey Team. He then started a career as a radio disc jockey and sports announcer, working at various stations throughout New England. From 1967 to 1972, he was the radio voice of BU Hockey on WBUR. He also did BU football at this time, taking over for Johnny Most. He was the radio announcer for many years for the Beanpot Tournament on WBZ radio. In 1972, he was hired by WBZ to be the Boston Bruins Radio announcer but before the season started, new management decided to hire Bob Wilson instead. He also was the radio broadcaster for the New England Whalers of the WHA. He most recently was the broadcaster of the Arlington High School hockey team on cable TV. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Lexington Golf Club. In 2018, on the 100th anniversary of the Winchester CC Father Son Tournament, he and his son were recognized as the oldest living father son team at 46 consecutive years. He was also an auto mechanic and loved to restore old Mercedes Benz and attend antique car shows.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019