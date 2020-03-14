|
SMITH, Walter A. Formerly of Dedham and Charlestown, RI, March 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Wilkinson) Smith. Devoted father of Stephen F. Smith and his wife Mariann of Plainville, Bryan J. Smith of Norwood, Patricia A. Cioto and her husband George of Medfield, and Timothy E. Smith and his wife Julie of Nahant. Grandfather of Christopher, Scott, Allie, Riley, Casey, Lillie, and Cassidy Smith and Jennifer, Shawn and Brendan Cioto. Great-grandfather of Connor, Luke, Christopher, and Hollie Smith. Brother of the late Frank Smith, Margaret Hollister, and Marion Fitzpatrick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Walter was a lifetime member of IBEW Local 103 and a World War II Veteran, U.S. Navy. Due to the current coronavirus concerns, services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Walter's memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. www.mspca.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020