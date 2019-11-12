Boston Globe Obituaries
ZILONIS, Walter A. Jr. Age 77, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 after a year long illness. He was born on December 25, 1941 in Middleboro, MA, the son of the late Walter A. Zilonis, Sr. and Helen (Matheson) Zilonis. A member of The Selden Society, Walter enjoyed teaching philosophy at the University of Pittsburgh, reading legal books and articles, and writing both creative and professional pieces. His featured column "Walter's Waterfront" in Offshore Magazine provided many wonderful belly laughs and happy memories to all who sailed the Hyannis coast.

He and his wife of over 40 years, Barbara, attended Christ the King Parish in Mashpee and will always be grateful for the love and support of those who attended to him. Better known as KCI/XE over the airwaves, Walter's deep interest and respect for amateur radio started as a child and was a passion to the end.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his son Jonathan; daughter-in-law Jennifer; granddaughters Cali and Ellie of Concord, CA; his sister Linda; brothers-in-law Kevin, Edward, Bernard, Joseph, and the recently deceased Michael; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Mary Ann, and Joan; nieces Kate, Leeanne, Korena and Jennifer; nephews Bernard Bryant, Steven, Daniel, David, and the late Joey; and many other family members in the Taunton area.

Walter was the best father and friend a family could have known. He will be deeply missed by everyone. Interment took place on November 5, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at

www.dana-farber.org

May those who read this obituary experience love and peace.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
