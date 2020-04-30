Home

ARSENAULT, Walter Passed away on April 18, 2020, at his home in Erie, Colorado surrounded by his beloved family. Walter is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Palmerini Arsenault of Malden, MA, son Walter Arsenault, daughter Debra Goodman, son-in-law Edward Goodman, grandson Mitchell Goodman. Walter worked at Market Forge in Everett for 45 years and was a longtime member and officer of the French Club in Chelsea. He was also a volunteer at St. Joseph's Church of Malden for over 50 years. Memorial donations may be made to http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Walter_Arsenault Private Services were held. For online messages to the family, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
