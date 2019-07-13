Boston Globe Obituaries
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
WALPOLE, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
the First Congregational Church of Sharon
29 North Main Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Service
Following Services
Rock Ridge Cemetery
Sharon, MA
View Map
WALTER BERNARD ROACH Jr.

WALTER BERNARD ROACH Jr. Obituary
ROACH, Walter Bernard Jr. Town of Sharon Selectman Of Sharon, July 12, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Lynne Glover-Roach. Loving father of Cheryl-Ann Roach-Whiting and her husband, Tod, of Sharon, Walter B. Roach, III and his wife, Pam, of Milford, New Hampshire, Mary-Jo Wyman and her husband, Chris, of East Taunton, and Lynne-Mary Bodio of Onset. Cherished grandfather of Jamie, Brittany, Kelsey, Casey, Heather-Marie, Walter, IV, Kayla-Ann, Anthony, Michael, and Kyle and great-grandfather of McKenna, Avery, Teagan, Lucas, Savannah, Cheyenne, Aiden, Zachary, Elizabeth, Michael, Lilly, and Susan. Brother of Edward Roach of Foxborough, the late Anna "Nancy" Borden, and the late Frances Childs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Joe's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral Service will be held in the First Congregational Church of Sharon, 29 North Main Street, Sharon on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sharon Firefighter's Association, 211 South Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
