FELTON, Walter C. Of Medford, April 24, 2019. Beloved son of the late Carl and Maybelle (Colbert) Felton. Dear brother of Mary Baruffaldi of Winchester, Sr. Joan Felton of Wellesley, Carl Felton of MD and the late Francis Felton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Walter, Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 9:30. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private. Late Veteran US Marine Corps. Family and friends are invited to gather and share remembrances following the Funeral Mass, at Carroll's Diner, 21 Main St. Medford Sq. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
