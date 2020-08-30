CARRINGTON, Walter Charles Of Newton, former US Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He lived a life of selfless humanity. He was a lifelong civil rights, human rights and pro-democracy activist. Son of the late Walter Randolph Carrington and Marjorie Irene (Hayes) Carrington. Beloved husband of Dr. Arese (Ukpoma) Carrington. Loving father of Thomas Carrington of Washington, D.C. and Temisan Oyowe Carrington of Newton. Cherished grandfather of Reginald Carrington. Dear brother of Marilyn Carrington (Deceased). Caring cousin of Joan Watson-Jones and uncle of Ian Watson-Jones. A private Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020. For those who wish to join virtually, please go to: watermanboston.com
for the Live Stream Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, and as a way to honor Ambassador Walter Carrington, please direct donations to the Hutchins Center donor website via this link: https://community.alumni.harvard.edu/give/41094324
Online donors should contact Shawn Lee at shawnlee@fas.harvard.edu in order to designate gift in honor of Walter Carrington. Other methods of giving are available by contacting Alumni & Development Services (ADS) at ads@harvard.edu or 617-495-1750. If donors use the other methods, please note that the gift is going to the "Hutchins Center in Honor of Walter Carrington." J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109, is entrusted with his arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to view Mr. Carrington's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit:www.watermanboston.com