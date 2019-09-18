|
PATERSON, Walter D. World War II Veteran Passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 93. He was most recently a resident of Leominster, MA. Born in Scotland in 1926, Walter immigrated to the U.S. when he was five years old and was raised in Madison, New Jersey. He served in the U.S. Army's 9th Armored Division, as a crew member of the first US tank to cross the Rhine River in March 1945. Walter graduated from Middlebury College in 1950 and later earned an MBA at NYU. He was an independent certified public accountant and then an oil company executive in New York and Boston. Many of Walter's happiest days were spent on the golf course. He was a champion golfer in high school and college, and played consistently until age 92. Off the course, he enjoyed cocktail parties and dinners with family and friends. His love of music and lack of inhibitions on the dance floor made him the life of many a party. An avid reader, Walter kept abreast of current events, the political scene and his beloved Boston Red Sox. We'll miss his insights and intelligence and are grateful for all the meaningful conversations we've had with him over the years. He is survived by his loving family: David and Catherine Paterson of Boxborough, MA; Chris Paterson and Simone Doctors of Leeds, England; Ronni and Joe Shaw of Hampstead, NH; Michael and Marina Richter of Vancouver, British Columbia, and seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the chapel at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton Center, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center: donate.splcenter.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019