PEDROLI, Walter E. Of Bedford, formerly of Lexington and Roxbury, passed away at the age of 95 from complications of COVID-19 on May 16, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Frances (Aloisio). Beloved son of the late Josephine and Angelo Pedroli. Predeceased by brothers, Louis Pedroli and wife Norina, Charles Pedroli and wife Angelina, sister, Marguerite Pedroli and nephew, John Pedroli.
Also survived by his loving nieces, Carol and husband Walter Redznak of Norwood, Marjorie and husband William Meehan of Walpole, Janice and husband Charles Hoar of Foxboro, Eleanor and husband Edward Alessi of Westford, Virginia and husband James Downing of Norwood, Kathleen Pedroli wife of the late John Pedroli of Belmont, NC, nephew, Richard and wife Paula Pedroli of Milford, and niece, Constance Cummings, and nephew, Paul Bowser of Pepperell, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Walter was a World War II Army veteran who served in New Guinea and the Philippines during the war. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1953 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed by Keystone Corp., J.P. Whalen Corp., Anderson Nichols Corp., and retired from Poloroid Corp. as a designer engineer. Walter was instrumental in the design and production of the Poloroid camera and film. He also had a registered patent for use in conjunction with an exposed roll of self-developing film. Walter was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, he enjoyed playing golf, designing and creating stained art objects, and traveling with his late wife, Frances.
Due to the Pandemic, Services will be private, with a Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, at a later date.
Donations in Walter's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020