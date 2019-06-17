Services George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington Street Wellesley , MA 02482 (781) 235-4100 Resources More Obituaries for WALTER ROBB Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? WALTER EAGLESON "WALLY" ROBB III

Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBB, Walter Eagleson III "Wally" August 18, 1926 - June 14, 2019 Celebrated Mentor and Lover of Golf Of Sherborn, MA, lived his life as he played his beloved golf - with deliberation, patience and heart. He was a true gentleman on and off the course. And above all, he played by the rules. When caught in a hazard, he studied the situation, stepped back and developed a plan to reach the green. A five time Club Champion at Essex County Club, he was known as the "Sweet Swinger" and was a popular partner. Wally became a mentor for the generation that followed. His basic goodness, steadiness and honesty became the fulcrum of their own developing characters. His business maxims were often quoted, the best known being "Don't baa baa, when you can baa." He cared deeply about the concerns of others, and kept notes on his conversations with friends and colleagues so he could reference their last discussion. He was determined to stay in touch with old friends and family, making regular weekly calls to his extended circle. A special joy was gathering his large family on Martha's Vineyard for his annual birthday celebration, where he presided over the table with a toast celebrating each and every person present. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Anne Bell Robb. Wally's siblings include Sam Adams of Manchester, MA (deceased), Carol Blount of Lawrenceville, NJ, John Adams of North Andover, MA, and Judy Bartholomay of Vero Beach, FL. The patriarch of a large, loving family, Wally is survived by his five children and their partners: Walter Robb IV and his fiancée Danielle Pruitt of Austin, TX, Dr. Rachel Avery and Bob Tatge of Cumberland, ME, Peter and Cyndy Robb of Holliston, MA, Lanse and Heather Robb of Wenham, MA, and John Robb and his partner Jeff Diaz of Jamaica Plain, MA. He and Anne were blessed with eight grandchildren: Ted Robb, Abigail Silva, Chris Robb, Lindsey Fitzsimons, Alison Avery, Benjamin Robb, Will Tatge and Noah Robb, and welcomed into the family six great-grandchildren. Wally began his career as a banker. He worked at Second Bank of Boston, then spent 25 years at State Street Bank. He left banking for Gladding Corp., where he served as CFO. In 1979 Wally started his own business, Benchmark Consulting, and advised entrepreneurs until he retired at the age of 85. Wally was a long-time trustee of many boards at MFS Investment Management, and he also served on the boards of Citibank Funds and Harbor Sweets. He was also a trustee at St. Mark's School in Southborough, MA. In his later years, Wally joined the United States Seniors' Golf Association and the Bay State Seniors Golf Association. Golf took Anne and Wally on many adventures. Some of their favorite trips were visits to the iconic links courses of Scotland and Ireland, where Wally played and Anne photographed. On one occasion his mastery of the game won him an Irish trophy. Playing at a tournament, he bested the members and was awarded a trophy in salute. Wally applied all he learned from the game of golf to life. He was careful, thoughtful and dedicated. As his health began to fail his doctors noted he was the most determined patient they'd ever seen. In his 90's, Wally, at the urging of his artist wife Anne, took up painting as therapy, and found he had a gift for capturing animals. Together they had a number of exhibits showcasing their combined artwork. Born in South Orange, NJ, Wally grew up in Weston, MA, and spent his summers in Manchester-by-the-Sea. He joined Essex County Club in 1951 and was proud to become an Honorary Member late in life. Wally attended St. Mark's School, and graduated from Harvard University in 1948. He was a devoted alumnus of both schools, serving as an active and successful class agent and class secretary, respectively at each institution until his death. Wally also served as a Seaman First Class in the US Navy. Wally loved a party, and made a point of talking to every person in the room, and as a result was almost always the last to leave a gathering. He was master of the long farewell, and indeed that is how he will be remembered. Wally passed away peacefully at his home in Sherborn, MA, with his loving wife, after a long battle with Parkinson's. A private burial on Martha's Vineyard will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries