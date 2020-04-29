|
BRENNAN, Walter F. Of West Roxbury, on April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa (Eide) Brennan. Dear brother of Robert Brennan, Helen Tracy, Katherine "Kay" Glennon and the late Al and Mary Brennan. Uncle of John Serson and his wife Christine and the late Stephen and David Serson. Veteran WWII U.S.M.C., retired Patrolman Boston Police, late usher St. Theresa Church. Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the coming months when restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020