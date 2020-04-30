Boston Globe Obituaries
WALTER F. WARREN Obituary
WARREN, Walter F. Retired Detective B.P.D., of Dorchester passed away peacefully at Hancock Park in Quincy from coronavirus on April 28, 2020. Walter was born in Somerville, MA graduating from Somerville High School. He served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War returning home to work as a longshoreman. He later became a Boston Police Officer retiring as a Boston Police Detective after serving his community for 33 years. he also served as a member of the Boston Police Honor Guard. He received many awards for his acts of heroism and extraordinary performance as a police officer. "He was one hell of a cop." Walter was predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Helen of Somerville, brothers Joseph, Robert and Jeremiah and sister Helen. Walter is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years Ann M. (Griffin) Warren of Dorchester. Loving father of Gerald Warren and wife Charlene (Wilkinson) of Dorchester, Christopher Warren of Dorchester, Joyce (Warren) Delano and husband Joseph of Weymouth and the late Mary Warren of Dorchester. He will be greatly missed by his six grandchildren Melanie, Nolan, Nicole, Trevor, Nora and Joseph and the many loving nieces, nephews, friends and others who had the pleasure of knowing him. He truly touched many lives. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to honor Walter the Gentle Giant: husband, father, hero. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
