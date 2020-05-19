|
SPELLMAN, Walter Francis Age 73, died of ALL leukemia on May 17th. Of Wolfeboro, NH, formerly of Lexington, MA, beloved husband of 46 years to Laura, devoted father of Brian and his wife Kim of Medfield, MA, Todd and his wife Shannon of Burlington, VT, loving grandfather of Ty, Cam, Drew, and Boden. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stu and Lynne Elfland, his nieces Samantha Elfland and Jaclyn Laufer (Peter). Memorial Service at Kingswood Golf Club, Wolfeboro, NH outside on Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dana Farber of Boston or Seacoast Cancer Center in Dover, NH. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of WOLFEBORO is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guestbook, visit www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020