Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER G. HALLEY


1930 - 2019
WALTER G. HALLEY Obituary
HALLEY, Walter G. Of Wilmington, 89, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Dora A. (Lifrieri) Halley. He was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church of Stoneham, MA. Walter was a resident of Stoneham, MA for 36 years until moving to Wilmington, MA. Walter was a loving husband, involved father and grandfather. Walter and Dora enjoyed spending their retirement, holidays and vacations with their children and grandchildren. Walter was member of the USAF and a Korean War Veteran. He was also an honorary retired member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors. Born in Revere, MA, he was the son of the late John Halley and Bridget "Maude" (Laurie) Halley both of Revere, MA. He is survived by his wife and four children, daughter, Mary Curtis and her husband Jeffrey Curtis, daughter, Andrea Tarlow and her husband Eric Tarlow, son, Jeffrey Halley and his wife Jill Halley, and daughter, Joanne Tremblay and her husband Warren Tremblay. Dear brother of Douglas Halley and Doris Talios, and the late Sister Mary Dimas, Monica Geehan, Loretta "Sissy" Flahive, Florence LaFreniere, Alexander Halley,

Paul Halley, John Halley, Herbert Halley, and James Halley. Walter also leaves seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28) STONEHAM, Tuesday, July 30th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Walter's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Monday, July 29th, from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in the name of Walter Halley to High Pointe House, online at www.homehealthfoundation.org/donate/ or by mailing to Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For directions or to send a memorial condolence:

www.barilefuneral.com or

www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
