Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
WALTER H. "WALLY" BAMBERG


1923 - 2020
WALTER H. "WALLY" BAMBERG Obituary
BAMBERG, Walter H. "Wally" Of Stoughton, formerly of Dorchester, age 96, February 24. Husband of 68 years of Doris E. (Johnson). Father of the late Walter H. Bamberg, Jr. and Eric Nils Bamberg. Brother of the late Charles Bamberg and Bertha M. Davidson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, March 11, at 11 AM. Interment will take place at the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations in Wally's memory may be made to First Congregational Church, 76 Pierce St., Stoughton, MA 02072. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
