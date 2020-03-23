|
|
BOLZ, Walter J. Age 83, of Tewksbury, formerly of Everett, passed away after a long battle with Myasthenia Gravis on March 21, 2020. USAF National Guard Veteran, retired Design Engineer for Analogic Corp. of Wakefield. He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Ursula (Salera) Bolz and a daughter. Walter was the son of the late Julius F. and Dorothy E. (Casey) Bolz. Private Funeral Services will be held, followed by interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Donations in Walter's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843 are appreciated. Condolences may be made by visiting
www.farmeranddee.com or by mailing a card to the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA 01876, Attn: The Bolz Family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020