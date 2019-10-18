Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
WALTER J. BROWN


1928 - 2019
WALTER J. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Walter J. In Florida, of Melrose, October 6, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Jeanne A. (Jacobsen) Brown. Loving father of Deborah J. Brown and Walter J. Brown Jr., both of Florida. Special friend of Elizabeth Storms of FL. Cherished grandfather of Kevin Brown & Elvira of PA, Scott Brown & Chelsea of NY and Kristen Rynerson & Robert of FL. Proud great-grandfather of Edith Brown & Ethan Rynerson. Longtime friend of Robert & Rita VanKirk of Melrose. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., MELROSE on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00-6:00PM. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Monday morning at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. US Marine WWII & Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walter's name to Sisters of Notre Dame, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019
