CORBETT, Walter J. Jr. Of Middleton, formerly of Danvers and Somerville, where he was born and raised, passed away on October 31, 2020, he was 74. Cherished son of the late Lillian E. (Lynch) and Walter J. Corbett, Sr. Devoted father of Christopher M. Corbett and his wife Wan-Yi Huang of Arlington. Cherished grandfather of Frederick and Josephine Corbett. Dear brother of John Corbett and his wife Patricia, Lois O'Brien, Richard Corbett, the late Walda McLucas and Priscilla Druce. Former husband and dear friend of Helen Corbett. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend the Mass must register online at: www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event
or by calling the rectory directly at 617-666-2087. Calling Hours will be held Friday 4PM – 8PM in the Funeral Home, face masks and social distancing protocols must be followed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory can be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org
For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA