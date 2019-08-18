Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
WALTER J. GEARY Obituary
GEARY, Walter J. Age 83, of West Roxbury, passed away on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Foley), and loving father of Kevin Geary of West Roxbury and Stephen Geary and his wife Elizabeth of Riverview, Florida. Devoted "Grampy" of Brendan and Lillie Geary. Brother of David Geary of Marshfield, Frank Geary of Stoneham, and the late Pauline Butterfield of Badger, Iowa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, August 22nd, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019
