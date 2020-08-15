|
|
JOHNSON, Walter J. Walter James Johnson, 91, of Boxford, formerly of Winchester, passed away on August 12 of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Malden in 1928 to Swedish immigrants Gustav and Eris Johnson, he was outgoing, genial and loving. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Grace, his son Leonard Johnson and wife Marjorie of Carlisle, and his daughter Karen O'Donnell and husband Neil of Lynn. He also leaves his grandchildren Kira Parker and husband Mark, Kelli Anaya, Michael Johnson and husband Anthony Campisi, and Eric Johnson and wife Caitlin, and three great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his sister Alice MacKay and brother Gustave. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Kosuk and many nieces and nephews. After completing high school in Malden where he played hockey, he served in the army during the Korean War. He and Grace raised their children in Winchester, and Wally owned a painting and wallpapering business, forging enduring friendships with many of his customers. He and Grace moved to Boxford in 1976, where he was active in the Boxford Historical Society and the Second Congregational Church. He shared a huge vegetable garden with his late friend Tom Coe and produced beautiful woodcarvings that grace the homes of friends and family. Visiting Hours: A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Boxford, PO Box 508, West Boxford, MA 01885, or to the , To share a memory with Walter's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN has been entrusted with Walter's care. Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020