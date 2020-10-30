LENNON, Walter J. Age 88 of Byfield passed away peacefully October 29, 2020 after a few days of Hospice Care at the home of his brother. Walter was predeceased by his wife Penelope Ryan (nee Hawkings), his sister Teresa O'Brien and his parents Walter and Teresa Lennon of Roslindale. He is survived by his stepchildren: Derek Ryan of Idaho, Annie Casciola of NC, Caroline Chase and her husband Jeff of NC, Jennifer Newell of England. Also survived by his brothers: James of Brookline, Paul and his wife Anne Marie of Westwood, Richard and his wife Elaine of Walpole; sisters: Marion Masterson of Westwood, Dorothy Linder of CA, Rita Barry of NY and brother-in-law John O'Brien of Melrose; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and Nancy Lyons - his and Penelope's friend and caregiver. Walter was a priest for many years in parishes on the North Shore before leaving the priesthood. He and Penelope were active with food charities in Lawrence. With graduate degrees from Anna Maria College, Walter retired after serving as the Director of Career Services at Worcester State College. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, November 3rd at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bread and Roses, 58 Newbury St., Lawrence, MA 01840. A Memorial for Walter will be held in Byfield in the spring. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
