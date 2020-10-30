1/1
WALTER J. LENNON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENNON, Walter J. Age 88 of Byfield passed away peacefully October 29, 2020 after a few days of Hospice Care at the home of his brother. Walter was predeceased by his wife Penelope Ryan (nee Hawkings), his sister Teresa O'Brien and his parents Walter and Teresa Lennon of Roslindale. He is survived by his stepchildren: Derek Ryan of Idaho, Annie Casciola of NC, Caroline Chase and her husband Jeff of NC, Jennifer Newell of England. Also survived by his brothers: James of Brookline, Paul and his wife Anne Marie of Westwood, Richard and his wife Elaine of Walpole; sisters: Marion Masterson of Westwood, Dorothy Linder of CA, Rita Barry of NY and brother-in-law John O'Brien of Melrose; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and Nancy Lyons - his and Penelope's friend and caregiver. Walter was a priest for many years in parishes on the North Shore before leaving the priesthood. He and Penelope were active with food charities in Lawrence. With graduate degrees from Anna Maria College, Walter retired after serving as the Director of Career Services at Worcester State College. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, November 3rd at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bread and Roses, 58 Newbury St., Lawrence, MA 01840. A Memorial for Walter will be held in Byfield in the spring. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved