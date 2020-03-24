|
LITTLE, Walter J. Of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edna Little. Loving father of Clarence "Jeffrey" Little (Gail) of Boston, Jacqueline Massie of FL, Dennis Little of Boston and Frederick Little of Stoughton. Dear brother of Genadra Little of FL. He leaves 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private Funeral Service will be held with interment to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. A public Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020