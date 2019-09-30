Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER J. "WALLY" PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER J. "WALLY" PETERSON Obituary
PETERSON, Walter J. "Wally" Of East Falmouth, formerly of Walpole, September 27, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Brayton Peterson. Devoted father of David Peterson and his wife Donna of Milford, MA, and Linda Hawley and her husband James of East Falmouth, MA. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Jaclyn of Randolph, MA, and Elizabeth of Hopkinton, MA. Brother of the late Ann P. Carry and the late Robert Scott Peterson. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Wally's Life Celebration on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wally's memory may be made to the Marian Scott Peterson Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Norwood Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Norwood, MA 02062. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now