|
|
PETERSON, Walter J. "Wally" Of East Falmouth, formerly of Walpole, September 27, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Brayton Peterson. Devoted father of David Peterson and his wife Donna of Milford, MA, and Linda Hawley and her husband James of East Falmouth, MA. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Jaclyn of Randolph, MA, and Elizabeth of Hopkinton, MA. Brother of the late Ann P. Carry and the late Robert Scott Peterson. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Wally's Life Celebration on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wally's memory may be made to the Marian Scott Peterson Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Norwood Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Norwood, MA 02062. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019