Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALSH, Walter J. Jr. Of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully at home on April 8th, 2020. Beloved father of Charlotte N. Walsh of Westwood. Former husband of Diane Walsh (Dunn) of Plymouth. Cherished son of the late Walter J. and Sarah M. (Vaughn) Walsh. Loving brother of Mary Schofield and her husband Charles of Medway, Regina Sullivan and her husband Bernard of Medfield, Anne Otis of Westwood, William Walsh and his wife Andrea of Blackstone, David Walsh and his wife Cathy of Stoughton and Mark Walsh and his husband David Maskewich of St. Petersburg, FL. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and close friends.

Due to the current health concerns, interment will be private. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Walter's Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Walter's memory to The . Walter was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
