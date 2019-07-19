|
SHANNON, Walter James "Jim" Jr. Of Bedford, formerly of Woburn, July 17. Beloved husband of Virginia (Gates). Loving father of Ian & his wife Melanie of Hampton, NH and Ross & his wife Suemi of MI. Proud grandfather of Lily, Owen, Nora & Jack Shannon. Brother of Sandra Schmitt & her husband Ronald of NH & AZ and Elaine Mordenti & her husband Charles of NC. Memorial Services will be held at the Church of the Open Bible, 3 Winn St., Burlington on Sunday, July 28 at 4:30 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Church of the Open Bible, 3 Winn St., Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary see sullivanfuneralhome.net for directions see www.cobma.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019