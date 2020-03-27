|
|
McGAULEY, Walter John Jr. Of Newton, passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of his loving family on March 26, 2020. Devoted son of the late Walter John McGauley, Sr. and Helen (Devine). Beloved husband of Nora (Letscher) McGauley. Cherished father of Colleen and Katie McGauley. Loving brother of Gregory McGauley and his wife Patricia of Newton. Dear uncle to Katelyn, Ryan, Brian, Brody, Austin, Jaramy, Shane, and Carsen. Also survived by many cousins and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Walter's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Walter's Life will take place when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or at joslin.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020