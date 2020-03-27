Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER MCGAULEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER JOHN MCGAULEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER JOHN MCGAULEY Jr. Obituary
McGAULEY, Walter John Jr. Of Newton, passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of his loving family on March 26, 2020. Devoted son of the late Walter John McGauley, Sr. and Helen (Devine). Beloved husband of Nora (Letscher) McGauley. Cherished father of Colleen and Katie McGauley. Loving brother of Gregory McGauley and his wife Patricia of Newton. Dear uncle to Katelyn, Ryan, Brian, Brody, Austin, Jaramy, Shane, and Carsen. Also survived by many cousins and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Walter's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Walter's Life will take place when we return to calmer and healthier times. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or at joslin.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -