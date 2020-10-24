KEANY, Walter "Huck" Beloved husband Walter "Huck" J. Keany passed away on October 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice L. Regan, whom he met at University of New Hampshire. Huck was inducted into the UNH Athletics Hall of Fame and received the Alumni Meritorious Service Award for serving as class president for 50 years. Huck was commissioned through the United States Army ROTC and served his country during the Korean War at the rank of First Lieutenant. For many years he hand-crafted hundreds of beautiful stained glass works of art for customers, friends and family. Huck is father to Brant C.V. Keany and Kimberly Keany-Bray, grandfather to Matthew Bray and great-grandfather to Amelia Rose Bray. A private family viewing was held at Campbell Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held for Walter in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH, on Wednesday, October 28 at 12 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us. Information, directions and condolences at campbellfuneral.com
