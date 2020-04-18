|
GILBERT, WK "Kim" Well Known and Internationally Acclaimed Marblehead Artist Walter Kimball "Kim" Gilbert, 74, a fourth generation Marblehead native, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband and life partner of Linda Jones of Marblehead. Born in Marblehead he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Wheelock) Gilbert and the brother of Carl Gilbert of Florida and Edgar "Brud" Gilbert of Plymouth, and the cousin of several of the Marblehead Gilbert Clan including the late Jacqueline (Gilbert) Jackson, her son, Robert "Bobby" Jackson of Marblehead, and cousins Koren Lipsett of Wardsboro, VT and Brian Lipsett of Naples, ME. Although he played pro-baseball with the Indianapolis Clowns, a professional American Negro League, in the 60's, we are fortunate that Gilbert recognized that his artistic talent rivaled his athletic skills, although his love of sports never wavered. Gilbert took his talents to the seas – literally. Early in his career, out of Graves and Dion's local boatyards, you would find him in a dingy precariously balancing himself in the Marblehead and Salem harbors as he meticulously completed the gold leaf lettering on a variety of vessels. Although he excelled at signs and graphics, his true and pure passion was exemplified in his acrylics and watercolors. With his love of the sea, the mountains and sports, including Formula 1 racing, he created several thousand pieces of this fine art and they are found throughout the world in public and private collections. He created commissioned works for the Ferrari Club of America & Ferrari NA Charities, Connecticut Maritime Association, Jordan F1 Race Team, Boston Celtics, St. Vincent's Children's Hospital, Bruins' Cam Neely's Foundation, Boston Celtics' Antoine Walker's Foundation, New England Patriots, F1 Boston, Formula 1, 100th Indianapolis 500, University of Massachusetts, Boston Bruins, Air Canada, Baltic Yachts, Northeastern University, Boston College, Boston University, SBANE, and the National Park Service, to only name a few! Some notable local works include the restoration of the murals in the Marblehead Veterans Middle School, and designing, carving and painting the Figurehead on the Friendship replica of the 1797 East Indiaman currently docked at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site. Kim was known as a humble, unassuming and had a "one of a kind" talent. He loved spending time with his family and friends in and around Marblehead and will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Kim's Life will be scheduled when gathering restrictions are lifted. If desired, consider donating to WK "Kim" Gilbert's Final Canvas Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com: gf.me/u/xvq8rt. To share a memory of Kim or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
