KNEELAND, Walter "Wally" Of Camp Verde, AZ Passed away suddenly July 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Helene and step children Andrea Fierro and Jeff Crandall. Son of the Late James P & Elizabeth (Roberts) Kneeland. Loving brother of Ann Kneeland of Belmont, James of Watertown, Kevin (Jean) of Billerica, brother-in-law Leon Mueller, of La Grange, TX. The late Elizabeth (Fred) Hall and Carol Mueller. He is survived by sixteen nieces and nephews. Walter retired from the US Army as a Sergeant, he was stationed during his service to his country in Okinawa, West Germany and Texas. Walter was a proud graduate of Belmont High, Class of 1969, where he was a member of the Varsity Football, Hockey and Baseball Teams. Due to Covid-19, interment services and a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2020